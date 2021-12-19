Two businesses launched during lockdown have worked together to both thrive despite difficult times.

M. Hulett Garden Services Limited and L Marshall Limited came together to celebrate Christmas after both businesses grew this year with the help of eachother.

M. Hulett Garden Services Ltd, ran by Emma Squires and Martin Hulett, is a landscaping company based in Skillington, while L Marshall Ltd, ran by Luke Marshall, specialises in garden maintenance, landscaping and joinery work.

From left: Becka Marshall, Emma Squires,Martin Hulett and Luke Marshall. (53752494)

Emma said: "We met Luke by chance as he delivered us some logs for our fire. We both started our limited companies last October 2020 (although we had been sole traders for six months prior to going limited) and we got talking and in January we worked on our first job together.

"Since then, things have taken off and on average we work with each other at least one week per month.

"Both businesses are flourishing and we are making quite a name for ourselves in and around Grantham and Melton Mowbray. Luke is based in Long Clawson but covers the Grantham area."

The businesses worked together on their first project on January 21, as M. Hulett's had taken on a larger project and needed a digger driver. They asked Luke and the rest is history.

Emma continued: "Since then we've worked on numerous larger jobs together including all aspects of fencing, installing driveways, landscaping and so on.

"I'd say it's helped us both grow as we've bounced off each other's ideas and helped build both our confidence in the first year of business. Also its given customers extra peace of mind, we are two limited businesses with extensive knowledge.

"We have all the correct procedures in place and professionalism is our number one priority. Also it means if one of us can't offer a service to a customer we can pass the jobs to each other to help growth.

"During the first few months it was quieter than we expected it to be because a lot of people were at home from work and attempting things themselves. By June 2020, things started to pick up as we saw people returning to work and children to school and that's when the phone started ringing.

"We must pay credit to Wendy & Anna at Link magazines for always keeping our advert up to date and their professionalism towards us as a new business.

"Working outdoors has been a big relief for us and our customers as we're able to keep a safe space and practice social distancing easily. Also we all enjoy working outdoors. It really has helped all our mental health getting that much needed fresh air, especially with lockdowns."

M. Hulett's hosted a Christmas dinner at Eden wine bar over the weekend to bring everyone together after overcoming the challenges of the first year of business during a pandemic together.

They were joined by James Thomlinson, of Jewson Grantham, who has also helped the businesses as well as Luke Marshall.