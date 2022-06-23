A Grantham company is bringing relief to hayfever sufferers with essential oils.

Set up by Sam Fells, Breaze Health Ltd has a range of products which are aimed at reducing the symptoms of hayfever and offering a 100 per cent natural alternative to the usual over-the-counter medicines and antihistamines that are available to those struggling to keep sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose and headaches at bay.

Sam said: “I first came up with the idea for Breaze while trying to help my son during his GCSEs. Theo’s allergic to all sorts of things – cows’ milk, eggs, dogs, horses, pollen, dust. All those are fairly easy to avoid but pollen is harder to escape.

Sam Fells, who runs Breaze, with son Theo. (57468839)

"In the run up to his exams, antihistamine tablets were making him drowsy in the day and his itchy stuffy nose was keeping him awake at night. He was miserable, tired and stressed.

“I was desperate to find something that worked day and night without the unwanted side effects, but I couldn’t find anything. I knew that some essential oils have good data for their natural antihistamine properties so I began by researching which ones might work. Once I’d got a basic formulation I tried it on Theo and the effect was instant. Soon he was sneezing less, breathing easier and sleeping better.

“After that we tested Breaze with 40 other hay fever sufferers and over 80 per cent said it helped them too. Encouraged by the positive feedback, we launched a range of products powered by the Breaze blend of essential oils.

Survival kit (57190449)

“We’re a small business with a big wish - to give millions of people and children in the UK a natural way to breathe easier and sleep better when allergens strike.”

Breaze is located at the Ellesmere Business Park. The company has information and advice for hay fever sufferers on its blog page at breazehealth.com/blogs/news

Breaze products include barrier balms to help trap pollen before it can cause havoc, vapour oils to clear itchiness and soothe, and even a motion sensitive pillowcase that helps to improve sleep – its smart technology is designed for restless heads to activate micro encapsulated fragrance.