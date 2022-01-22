A development company which will build 480 homes on the edge of Grantham is undergoing a rebrand.

Larkfleet Homes will be rebranded as Allison Homes after both brands were purchased by management and US investment firm PIMCO in November 2021.

Allison Homes was the name under which Larkfleet submitted its plans for the 480 homes to be built north of Grantham off Belton Lane and Manthorpe Road. The plans also include a primary school and shops.

Details of the 480-home estate to be built between Belton Lane and Manthorpe Road, Grantham, have been approved. (44820562)

The Allison Group has its headquarters in Bourne and has developments in Lincolnshire, Rutland, Cambridgeshire, Devon, Somerset, Norfolk and Suffolk. It says it will be rebranding all current and future sites to Allison Homes.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, said: “Allison is a very well-known and respected name in the East Midlands and as we establish the foundations for our ambitious growth, we felt we needed to consolidate the business under one, strong professional brand. The team is making great progress in many key areas including build quality and service and using the Allison Homes brand everywhere will only reinforce engagement and harness our strengths.

“Refining our vision and values has been an incredibly interesting and rewarding process. Now every member of our team has a clear understanding of our overarching ambition for this new era: To build high quality homes and thriving communities, whilst caring for the environment, our customers and our people.

“The purchase by PIMCO has given us significant resources to reshape our business and drive our strategic growth – which will see us deliver 2,000 homes a year within the next five years. Despite these ambitious plans our values which include, kindness, integrity, and continuous improvement, will be central to our operation. This will ensure that the customer and their needs are the driving force as we strive to deliver high-quality developments using innovative technology and construction methods.”

Allison Homes has started a major recruitment drive. Plans are in place for the head office team to grow further, along with the expansion of existing local offices in Tiverton, Devon and East Tuddenham, Norfolk.

Mr Anderson added: "We’re all excited about the future as we move forward together as Allison Homes. There’s fantastic energy amongst all members of the team whether they are based on site or in the offices. And a renewed understanding of, and determination to place, customers back at the heart of our activity as we create houses they are proud to call home.”