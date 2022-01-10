Wilko has confirmed that it will be closing its Grantham store in May.

The company says that it has briefed its team members in Grantham of the decision to close the store because favourable lease terms cannot be agreed with the landlord.

A spokesperson said: “We have been looking at our options, but the reality is that we have been unable to reach an agreement with the landlord that makes this store commercially viable.

The news comes after the GMB union said this morning that this was "another nail in the coffin of the high street".

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO, said: “Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.

"As a business we’re evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats. We’ll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores. We apologise to customers but will continue to offer them everything they need in nearby stores or via wilko.com.”

The company says its nearest alternative Wilko store is Newark.