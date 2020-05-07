A food delivery company has launched a service which is now delivering nearly 200,000 food boxes a week to feed the vulnerable.

The service was planned, designed, and launched in just nine days, after Brakes was asked to work closely with the government, industry organisations and other wholesalers to create a plan to help those people across the country who are clinically vulnerable and cannot get access to food.

Its Grantham depot has played a vital role in putting together the food boxes, producing around 60,000 boxes per week and well over half of the near 500,000 that Brakes has delivered across Great Britain.