A company has generously donated hampers full of luxury Christmas goodies to the St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital.

The hampers have been donated by Johnsons Stalbridge Linen Services on Alma Park Road through local fund-raiser Rob Dixon.

Ron said: "I received a phone call from a very good friend, Sanjay Patel, who said he had some spare hampers and could I find a home for them. Thirty minutes later they were dropped off and will be shared amongst all the staff, patients and their families over the Christmas and New Year period."

Rob Dixon, centre, with Sister Cathie Alcock, of St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital, and Sanjay Patel of Johnsons Stalbridge Linen Services. (53934262)

Rob, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity in recent years, said the people at St Barnabas were a group of well deserving staff who work 365 days a year 24 hours a day providing end of life care to patients.

He added: "I would say that’s a good home and well deserved by the amazing staff."