A bid by villagers to have substantial safety features built into a road where a large quarry will be reopened has failed.

The application by Tamar Selby Group Ltd to start work on the old quarry at Sudbrook was allowed at a meeting of the planning and regulations committee at Lincolnshire County Council. There is already planning permission in place to quarry the site, which was first worked in the 1950s, but the county council has put in place numerous conditions, some of which were questioned at today's meeting.

The company will be allowed to quarry the site off Rookery Lane up until the year 2042, removing a total of one million tonnes of sand from the site, and no more than 100,000 tonnes per year.