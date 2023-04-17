A renewable energy company is involved in building Europe's first zero carbon plant to convert waste plastic into hydrogen fuel.

Newton Hydrogen Limited, of Long Bennington Business Park, has submitted planning for the fuel production plant in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

CEO John Ashford and founding director Ken Smithers say they are pleased to have a formed a long-term business relationship with American design and manufacturing company Fusion One.

Newton Hydrogen Ltd hopes to create a zero carbon plant i South Yorkshire. (63600409)

The plant, designed by the American company, will convert waste plastic into hydrogen fuel.

The company says it is setting out to prove that zero carbon hydrogen can be a commercially viable solution to replace existing fossil fuels.

The Rotherham plant, the first of seven planned hydrogen plants for the UK over the coming five years, will produce 70mwh of hydrogen per day, 24,150mwh per year.

A spokesman for Newton Hydrogen Ltd, said: "The plant is fully self-sufficient producing all it owns parasitic load, requiring no fossil fuel to function, meaning ZERO carbon produced hydrogen fuel.

"The plant also diverts 10,500 tons of waste plastic from landfill each year. Operation of the plant is carried out by 35 full time skilled engineers, electricians and managers.

"The plant will employ five apprenticeships for local school leavers every five years teaching engineering, electrical and hydrogen based skills for the future of hydrogen production in the UK."

Hydrogen produced at the plant will be designed to go to those sectors with the highest diesel use such as construction, infrastructure, outdoor events, road haulage and back-up power.

The only by-product from the hydrogen produced at Rotherham when used as diesel replacement fuel is pure water.

A solution to power commercial EV charging is also being designed by Newton Hydrogen’s sister company, Newton Energi Limited, producing additional zero carbon energy where the local electricity network isn’t capable, giving EV operators more power to charge more cars faster.