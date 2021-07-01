A Grantham company based on Gonerby Road has invested £500,000 into a new forklift programme.

Vaculug Ltd has announced a £500,000 investment in a new forklift programme and purchased 11 forklift trucks from Linde Material Handling, as it aims to upgrade its equipment in an environmentally conscious manner.

Despite the pandemic, Vaculug has remained operational throughout government lockdowns and continues to make several investments in people and the new plant.

default (48587266)

After operating for over 70 years, Vaculug said it has shown resilience and has remained committed to exceeding customers needs while focussing on creating a more sustainable business.

This investment in new forklift trucks, which are planned arrive in early autumn, will further support the expansion of the business and assist Vaculug with its #SustainableThinking focus for this year by reducing carbon emissions.

A spokesperson for Vaculug said: “This new investment shows our commitment to improving our equipment and operations whilst reducing our carbon emissions. Regularly improving the quality of our plant means that tasks can continue to be carried out to a high standard allowing us to deliver the best possible service to our customers.”