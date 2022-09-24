A Grantham engineering company has made a donation to the foodbank and praised its "amazing work".

On behalf of Parker Hannifin, Mandi Bennett, HR manager at the company, took the donation on behalf of her colleagues to the Grantham Foodbank on Friday, September 23.

Mandi, said: "I was lucky to have a tour of the facility and learn about the amazing work that Brian and his team of volunteers do day in day out.

Mandi Bennett with Brian from the Grantham Foodbank. (59538213)

"As it is a local charity supporting local people, we felt that by giving a physical donation would be something everyone could get involved in."

The donation included a variety of items including tins of beans, pasta, jars of sauces, biscuits and soups.

The workers at Parker Hannifin believed it was important for them to donate to the foodbank because they want to "support local people, because although we are are global company, we want to do something for our local community," added Mandi.