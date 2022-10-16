Moy Park in Grantham has made a donation to the foodbank as part of the company's countrywide initiative.

The donation has been made to the Grantham Foodbank as part of Moy Parks' 'Spring Chicken' initiative, where company sites across the UK will provide products to its local foodbanks.

The Grantham site has provided Grantham Foodbank with frozen, breaded, and coated chicken products for those families and individuals in need.

Brian Hanbury, manager at Grantham Foodbank receiving chicken donations from Moy Park, Grantham. (59920438)

Brian Hanbury, manager at Grantham Foodbank said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Moy Park for this generous donation, it is truly appreciated by our users.

"It has also helped us provide families with greater choice, from chicken nuggets to kievs, easing the financial burden many face today.

"With this donation, we hope to help around 80 local families in need each month."

The 'Spring Chicken' initiative builds on Moy Park’s range of existing and long-established community measures, including charity and educational programmes and is a specific feature of its £1 million community support fund.

The company also partners closely with FareShare and recently announced it provided over 400,000 meals to those in need through the partnership since 2015 and continues to do so alongside its range of community initiatives.