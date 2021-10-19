An established Grantham company has marked its 75th anniversary by donating a bench to the Heroes Commemorative Orchard.

Grantham Engineering Ltd, the parent company of Grantham Electrical, Invicta Vibrators, Drives & Controls and Mogensen, wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate not only their own 75th anniversary but to contribute a bench to the memorial orchard near Wyndham Park.

The newly planted orchard of 75 trees was planted in memory of the contribution made by the district to D-Day and Arnhem and the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe. The orchard was officially opened with military honours on September 21 2021 and the event was attended by Wyndham Park Forum members, sponsors, supporters and military representatives.

Clare Hall, of Grantham Engineering with Ian Simmons, chair of Wyndham Park Forum, and Colonel James Galloway at the donation of the bench to the Heroes Commemorative Orchard. Photo: Patrick Astill, SKDC. (52405264)

Sam Pask, managing director of Grantham Engineering said: "I wanted to commemorate and celebrate our 75th Anniversary this year in a special way, so when I heard about the Heroes Memorial Orchard in 2020, I knew I wanted to contribute. To be able to give something back to the community and help future generations remember the sacrifices made all those years ago in a space that is educational and yet reflective is an honour.

"I am very proud of the legacy my father and grandfather have left here at Grantham Engineering, which was established just one year after the end of the war and so the bench is also in honour of them and their contribution to our community."

Grantham Engineering was founded in 1946 by Sam’s grandfather, Sidney Pask, specialising in Electrical Engineering. In 1958 he established Invicta Vibrators & Drives and later in 1968 the business acquired Mogensen.

Aerial view od Grantham Engineering. (52405266)

The firm employs over 120 staff, including skilled operators in the manufacturing facility and electrical engineers, providing rewind and repairs for all manner of electrical equipment, to in-house CAD designers and development experts. Many of the employees have been with the business for upwards of 20 years and the company says it is always keen to bring on new talent.

Mr Pask added: "I am incredibly proud of the company’s achievements, a true testament to our employees present and past who have contributed to our success. I like to think that we have also given back with our commitment to training and development. We have maintained an apprentice programme for a considerable time, supporting the local college engineering facility.

"Our aim is to always have an opportunity for the newly qualified employees and I’m pleased to say we have recently had two qualified apprentices take on other roles within the business."

The company provides equipment and services for many essential industries such as pharmaceutical, food, animal feed and construction. It meant the business was able to remain open throughout the pandemic moving many of its office staff to work from home and incorporate various health and safety measures, still in place today to ensure the safety of all on-site staff.

Mr Pask said: "We are now seeing a real increase in demand for our products and services and once again are looking to grow and expand across each of our divisions.

"I am very proud to say we have been here in the town since 1946, knowing our products and services are not only supporting our local community but are shipped and used worldwide is testament to the skills and qualities of all of our employees."