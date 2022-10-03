A Grantham company has paid tribute to one of its workers who died in a road incident on Friday.

Steve Carroll died in a collision on Spittlegate Level while on his moped on his way home from work.

Mr Carroll, a man in his 60s who lived in Grantham, was involved in a collision with a lorry not far from Environcom.

Environcom chief executive officer Cris Stephenson said: "Steve worked for Environcom on nights and for some time now was semi-retired working three nights a week from 6pm to 3am on a regular fixed shift as our night shunter, especially concentrating on Environcom’s large fleet of trucks.

Mr Stephenson added: "Steve has worked at Environcom since February 2011 and during his time here has worked across a number of different departments, becoming a well-known character who demonstrated fantastic commitment and work ethic.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Steve’s family at this very sad and unexpected time. He will be very much missed by his work colleagues and friends at Environcom."

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to the incident which was reported at 3.19am on Friday morning.