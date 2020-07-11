The boss of an exhibitions company based in Grantham says it has lost £1 million in sales due to the coronavirus and has had to take drastic action to keep the firm afloat.

Noel Reeves,managing director of Rocket Global Ventures Ltd, says his company has also lost about £750,000 of confirmed work.

In order to keep staff employed and some income coming in, the business has been totally overhauled and five new companies formed.