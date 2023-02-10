A company which has developed a material it hopes will replace the use of plastic has voiced its hopes for a greener future.

Keith Ridgeway, MD of Grantham-based Incredible Husk International, addressed a meeting of 50 members of the Lincolnshire branch of Catena, a business networking group, in Boston.

Mr Ridgeway said his company's objective is "to help industries around the world to decarbonise and actively protect ecosystems, improve health, and combat climate change by using our material to make their products."

Pictured at the Catena meeting are, from left, CK Lee (Incredible Husk International), Sally Hurst (Catena), Keith Ridgeway. (Incredible Husk International) (62356130)

Incredible Husk International was launched during the COP26 global summit in 2021 after years of research and testing and is now an award-winning company.

Mr Ridgeway shared how his company has found new ways to use husk, an agricultural by-product, to develop a new material with the potential to reduce, reuse and ultimately replace the materials that create the products used in everyday lives.

He added: "From the beginning to the end of its lifecycle, Incredible Husk material — and the people who develop and make products with it— play an active role in tackling plastic pollution, decarbonising industries and reducing climate change.

"We are proud to be based here in Lincolnshire and passionately believe that the county can become a beacon for sustainability and a greener future for all in business and that begins with the supply chain and the businesses and people that drive the change within it."

Incredible Husk International has formulated a 100 per cent pure bonding agent which can be mixed with husk to produce a new material which not only replaces single-use plastic, but can be ground down after use and used as fertiliser.

The company says it can not only replace plastic but also eradicate it because when waste plastic is mixed with the bonding agent, there is no need to add new plastic to bond the material together.

Moreover it says the bonding agent can be used with other materials such as sand and ash to replace other environmentally threatening materials, such as stone, whose quarrying creates scars on the landscape.

Lincolnshire businesses were inspired by a message for a greener future at the event that celebrated the potential for photocell technology, recycled agricultural by-products and a supply chain revolution.

Addressing the gathering of business owners, Catena Network’s Lincolnshire director Sally Hurst said: "I am very concerned about the current epidemic of “Green Washing” which misleads the public. This is a phenomenal opportunity to blow "Green Washing out of the Water" and help our environment and businesses in an ethical and real way.

"The time for genuine, strategic change and action is now, and that goes for local businesses, educational establishments and local authorities."

"Lincolnshire has a golden opportunity to lead the way in creating and championing a green supply chain. It is an exciting time for change but change requires action. Now is the time to take it."