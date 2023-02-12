The right image, provided by Terry Copestake, shows the electrical department at Aveling-Barford in 1967.

Pictured in the front row (left to right) are Eric Barrowcliffe, Alf Holden, Colin Iverson, Frank Ball, Dicky Bird, Perce Turner, George Basford, Cyril Compton, Albert Dinsdale and Ian Mcdonald.

Centre row (left to right): Ray Parnham, Bernard Sage, Reg Melling, Ernie Spencer, John Shotliffe, Frank Brooks.

Left picture - Master control room of clocks at Aveling-Barford. Right picture - Electrical department at Aveling-Barford in 1967. Photos: Terry Copestake (62275392)

Back row (left to right): Rex Makin, Bill Wright, Geoff Darmon, Norman Burrage, Wally Robotham and Archie Woods.

In the left image, also provided by Terry Copestake, is the master control room in the electrical department at Aveling-Barford.

This controlled the clocks used for workers clocking in and also wall clocks in the main factory, the plate shop, paint shop, machine shop, fitting shop and heat

50 years ago - Village's oldest resident Gertrude turns 99

A village’s oldest resident celebrated her 99th birthday in 1973.

Mrs Gertrude Kingston, also known as Auntie Kingie, was Leadenham’s oldest resident at the time and celebrated her birthday that made her one year away from reaching a century.

Auntie Kingie moved to Leadenham when she was a little girl.

She moved to the village with her aunt and sister, who resided in the parish.

At the time, she had been a widow for over 60 years.

She spent practically all of that time in Leadenham.

During that time she was a member of the Darby and Joan Club, which was a club for older people.

Mrs Kingston enjoyed a game of whist, which is a classic English trick-taking card game.

She was also a member of the Mothers’ Union in Leadenham.

10 years ago - Rotary Swimarathon is a record breaker in 2013

The Grantham Rotary Swimarathon broke records in 2013 as it has more swimmers and teams taking part.

After the money was to be collected from the 2013 swimarathon, it was expected the Rotary club would exceed £660,000, raised over the 24 years it has been done.

Irvin Metcalfe, president of the Rotary Club of Granthamm at the time said: “What fantastic support for our Rotary Swimarathon this weekend from Grantham and district people, young, old and all abilities.”

The special guest at the 2013 swimarathon was Commonwealth Games gold medallist and paralympic silver medallist Fran Williamson.

Roger Graves, event manager, at the time said: “There was tremendous applause when she came with her medals. People were so pleased she came.”

Fran swam with the LYNX swimming club in Grantham.