A competition to find the strongest man and woman in Grantham will be held next month.

AUK Gym, based on Commercial Road, will host what they are calling the town’s first Strongman/Strongwoman event on June 13.

The event will raise money and awareness for mental health, with proceeds going to the Mental Health Foundation.

AUK Gym will host the Strongman Strongwoman competition. (47172924)

Judging the event will be Geoff Capes, two time winner of World's Strongest Man and a former Olympian.

Taking place outside in the car park at the front of AUK Gym, the organisers are encouraging people and their families to come and spectate, with food and ice cream vans available, as well as AUK’s juice bar which sells protein meals, bars and drinks.

Organisers are still encouraging people to sign up, with the competitors set to be split into four categories: novice, ladies, 105kg and over, under 105kg. The ladies category may be split into two depending on uptake.

With competitors arriving by 9am for a 10.30am start, the event should continue well into the afternoon, with a finish of around 4pm expected.

The planned events include Deadlift, log lift, yoke and farmer’s walk, tyre flip, sack run.

Then, the plan is for the winners of each group to go into the final challenge, which will be a truck pull.

Justin Crunkhorn, director at AUK Gym and an organiser of the event, said: “Our message of the day is: Strength is built from a strong mind.”

When asked how it felt to be organising the event, Justin said: “Absolutely amazing, after what we’ve been through for the last year. That’s really why we wanted to do it, because of the way everything’s gone.

“It’s about getting something out there to raise awareness [of mental health]. We’re not going to raise a fortune, I know every little helps, but it’s more the awareness.

“I think the Strongman/Strongwoman event, it means anyone can get involved, come and have a go, as long as you sign up for it. You don’t have to be a mad gym goer or a bodybuilder, it’s a fun day.”

To enter, go to AUK Gym Facebook or Instagram page to sign up and compete, or to find out more about the event.

Justin added: “We want to make this the Grantham Strongman/Strongwoman trophy. If no one else has done it, we may as well claim it and try to run it year to year. All we want to do is be the gym that presents it. It’s about putting a good event on for our members and for anyone, because anyone can enter.

“We’re trying to raise awareness for mental health and raise money for the Mental Health Foundation. We’ll raise money on the day, and proceeds will go to them.

“We’ve got a guy who works above the gym. He’s a hypnotherapist, so he works with anyone who is suffering from mental health problems, so we really want to advertise him on the day. If anyone wants to just come and talk, they can chat to him and if they want to go further, they can book some sessions.”