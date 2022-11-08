An exhibition and craft fair was held to showcase the work from a photo and art competition.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted the exhibition in the school hall at the church on Dudley Road, Grantham on Sunday and Monday.

A photo and art competition with 56 entries culminated in an exhibition of the work.

Visitors choosing their favourite piece of work. (60503401)

The winners were chosen by visitors to the exhibition and craft fair.

Various craft and garden items were also sold and refreshments were enjoyed to raise funds for Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA-UK).

Winners of the competition were Timothy Davidans in the children's category, Esme Sutton in the art category and Sofija Cowen in the photography category.

Some of the photos submitted to the competition. (60503404)

A visitor making a purchase at the fair. (60503398)

