Competitors praised for their part in smaller Mud Run near Grantham

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 23 October 2020

This year’s Ancaster Mud Run took place with a fraction of the usual number of competitors but was still a “brilliant” event, said organisers.

While thousands of people normally take part over a Saturday and Sunday, this year’s event, postponed from April, took place at the weekend with just a few hundred competitors.

Individuals taking part were still able to take on all the usual obstacles as well as the mud and water, but with Covid-19 precautions in place.

