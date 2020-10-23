This year’s Ancaster Mud Run took place with a fraction of the usual number of competitors but was still a “brilliant” event, said organisers.

While thousands of people normally take part over a Saturday and Sunday, this year’s event, postponed from April, took place at the weekend with just a few hundred competitors.

Individuals taking part were still able to take on all the usual obstacles as well as the mud and water, but with Covid-19 precautions in place.