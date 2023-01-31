A complaint has been submitted about a council leader’s taxpayer-funded training course, which included a trip to America.

South Kesteven District Council spent £5,500 for Councillor Kelham Cooke to undertake the Future Vision Leadership course.

As part of this, he spent four days in Boston in the United States in October as part of the course.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, and leader of SKDC. (43763746)

The complaint from Councillor Ashley Baxter (Alliance SK) alleges that the council leader has broken several clauses of the Code of Conduct.

These include rules against councillors taking unfair advantage of their position, misusing council resources and bringing the local authority into disrepute.

Coun Cooke said training is offered to all group leaders, and he paid for his own flight and personal expenses on the trip.

He has issued a statement and said: “I am aware of another complaint lodged by Councillor Baxter. If this is investigated, of course I will co-operate fully in the investigation.”

The council paid a total of £6,600 for the course, of which it will get £1,100 VAT back. The programme’s remaining cost was paid for by a bursary.

Each complaint that is received by SKDC is assessed for seriousness, public interest and other factors to see whether there is need to investigate.

The monitoring officer aims to reach a decision on whether to investigate within 20 days.

If it is found that the Code of Conduct was broken, the council can hold a review panel or a local resolution.

Otherwise, a confidential report will be issued to the parties involved.

The Future Vision course is run by the National Leadership Centre, in partnership with the University of Birmingham.

The exclusive course is open to senior leaders across politics, business, the public sector, and also includes sessions in Birmingham and Windsor.

The course’s brochure says the week in Boston provides “cutting-edge insights, leadership development and learning with peers from around the world."

Other parties criticised the spending, with Councillor Phil Dilks (AllianceSK) saying: “At the height of a cost of living crisis, a local government funding crisis, and the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre, the Conservative leader has chosen to send himself on expensive training courses.”

Coun Cooke says he was nominated for the course by Councillor Lord Porter, the leader of South Holland District Council.