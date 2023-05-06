A toilet block in woodland has been damaged again after it was set on fire several months ago.

The doors of the compost toilet block in Londonthorpe Woods were damaged over the bank holiday weekend last weekend.

The block has reopened over the last two weeks after it was burnt down in January of this year.

The damage to the compost toilet block in Londonthorpe Woods when it was damaged in January 2023. Photo: RSM Photography

In a post on the Reconnecting Grantham Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Sadly, over the bank holiday weekend the doors to the toilets were kicked in and they are currently out of order again.

“We plan on repairing the toilets, but we are not sure when this work will be completed.

“Sadly, this is not the first time they have been damaged, one block has recently been burnt to the ground

“Unfortunately, as a charity we don’t have limitless funds to keep spending on repairs so we have taken the decision that this will be the last time we repair the toilets.

“If they are vandalised again, they will be removed from site.

“We understand that people will be frustrated by this, and we share this frustration, but we cannot justify spending money on repairs when this vandalism keeps occurring.”