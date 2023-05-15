A toilet block in woodland could be removed from its site if it is damaged again.

The doors on the compost toilet in Londonthorpe Woods were damaged over the early May bank holiday weekend, only four months after they were burnt down.

The Woodland Trust, who oversees the woods, have now said they will repair the toilet block “one last time”, but if they are damaged again they will be removed.

The doors of the compost toilets in Londonthorpe Woods, near Grantham, were damaged for a second time. Photo: Woodland Trust

Heather Cook, project manager at the Woodland Trust, said: “We were really disappointed to discover that the compost toilets at Londonthorpe Woods had been vandalised again over the bank holiday weekend.

“The toilets gave us the opportunity to invite schools and community groups to the woods to learn about conservation, but due to financial constraints, we can’t keep repairing these toilets.

“However, we have committed to repairing them one last time, but if they are damaged again we will have to remove them from the site.

“We wanted the people of Grantham to be able to enjoy this fantastic green space, but it seems like a few people are going to spoil it for everyone.”

The Journal asked if installing CCTV was an option but this would “involve a lot of research and management time”, which it was “not able to do”, said a spokesperson for the Woodland Trust.

The spokesperson added: “‘In order to run a CCTV camera, we would have to protect the privacy of visitors and adhere to GDPR guidance.”

The compost toilets were first built in January 2022.

This was a part of a £450,000 project, led by the Woodland Trust to improve the site’s car park.