An enormous deficit is facing Lincolnshire’s health system - prompting calls for reassurance that patient care won’t be affected.

Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board should be running at a deficit target of £4million by the end of December, but a report to this week's board meeting shows that the actual position was £19million.

The report explains that this adds to the total deficit, stating: “The latest calculations of the underlying exit rate position for 2022/23 shows that the underlying deficit is in the region of £70million.”

Previous issues facing the system in November were reported to be excess bed costs due to delayed discharges, bank staff and agency bill in hospitals plus Covid-19 costs at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of an increased financial burden on patient care by HealthWatch Lincolnshire Chief Executive Sarah Fletcher.

She said: “The impact of any additional financial burden on our Lincolnshire health system is a concern to Healthwatch Lincolnshire.

"Whilst we understand the reasons behind some of the deficit including the need to pay for expensive locum, bank and agency staff during recent times of increase staff sickness, which is to ensure our hospital trusts have sufficient staffing levels to meet patient demand, it is the impact any funding constraints have on patient treatment, care and services that most concern us.

“On behalf of the people of Lincolnshire we need to receive reassurance that financial overspend isn’t going to impact people’s ongoing health needs.”

Last week, the ICB announced its plans to spend the £2.7million it has received from the Government to help speed up hospital discharges and ease pressure on the struggling system.