A resident has complained about motorists using a path in front of his house to get to St Wulfram's Church after his property was hit by a vehicle.

Peter Escreet, who lives at Church Trees House which fronts the path leading up to the church, says "it's a footpath, not a road".

But Father Stuart Cradduck, Rector of St Wulfram's, says as the "church is a living building, there will be traffic associated with its use."

The footpath. (60510312)

A few weeks ago a vehicle hit Mr Escreet's house and another vehicle also crashed into the property a few years ago, damaging the front door canopy and front steps.

Mr Escreet said: "I very rarely saw any vehicles using the footpath for years, but recently we see cars using it daily.

"Some drive up the path very quickly and not all are going up to the church as we've seen parents use it to drop children off at the (National) junior school.

Cars using the footpath. Credit: Peter Escreet (60501363)

"It can be dangerous as all the houses along Church Trees step out on to the footpath and its only a matter of time before someone gets hit by a passing car.

"We also have children using the path daily to get to and from school so its putting them at risk too.

Cars using the footpath. Credit: Peter Escreet (60501380)

"It's also worth noting that this is a historic part of Grantham and these old footpaths aren't designed to be taking vehicles."

Mr Escreet says the path is mainly used by vehicles to access St Wulfram's for functions such as weddings and funerals.

Cars using the footpath. Credit: Peter Escreet (60501593)

Father Stuart said: "When we know that people will be accessing the church up Church Trees, we ask them to drive carefully, slowly and with hazard lights on.

"Church Trees is the only right of way up to the church and so it is used to deliver and off load various items for everyday use and for other occasions."