Local organisations are continuing to play a pivotal role in supporting the local community through the Covid-19 pandemic.

But fears are growing that these smaller charities face a “slow death” amid declining donations and competition for grants as a result of declining income from collection tins, charity shops and community events like fetes and raffles, which have already hit the incomes of smaller operations.

The leader of the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) is concerned that smaller charities are at far greater risk of having to cease operating entirely as they do not have the same level of reserves as their larger counterparts.

South Lincs Blind Society. (43380063)

These concerns are echoed by Susan Swinburn, chief executive of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, in Finkin Street, Grantham.

She said: “We have been hit massively. Our community fund-raising has completely dried up.

“Before lockdown we held lots of community events including coffee mornings and workshops and worked with a variety of local businesses too. All of which raised vital funds to enable us to keep providing services for our clients.

“We should be in the middle of ‘Grantham’s Got Talent,’ right now. These events made such a difference to our service-users. As we cannot meet, we have had to maintain contact throughphone calls, but it is not enough.

“We’ve had to let some of our admin staff go and we are relying on our reserves to keep going, but they are dwindling.”

Susan is also concerned about the knock-on effect the pandemic will have on other smaller organisations within the community.

She said: “The voluntary sector is often used to fill a gap in services within the community and people rely on them. But what will be left of these groups who provide such a valuable service to so many? Will they have enough to kick start themselves again and how long will it take them to recover?

“It’s a worrying time.”