South Kesteven District Council defers decision for 70 homes in Colsterworth
Published: 06:00, 21 May 2022
Plans for a housing development in a village off the A1 did not provide councillors with the assurance needed for approval.
Outline planning permission was previously granted for Balfour Beatty Homes to build 70 homes on an 11-acre site north of the roundabout on Bourne Road in Colsterworth.
This week plans for the finer details of the development were presented to South Kesteven District Council.