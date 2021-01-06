A waterway through Grantham turned blue yesterday, raising fears that it had been polluted.

Witnesses walking near the Mowbeck took pictures of the waterway near the Currys store off Dysart Road yesterday afternoon

The pictures show a stream of blue water from the Dysart Road area and the couple say it still appeared polluted when they followed it along to Earlesfield Lane.

The Mowbeck turned blue. (43846052)

Rachel Hughes told the Journal: "We followed it up to Earlesfield Lane and we could see the stream was much clearer there but still had signs of oil in it from further upstream.

"I would suggest that the Witham has also seen whatever that was. Not sure if it was a sudden outpouring of something and now it's just seeping in or anything.

"The Environment Agency rang back to ask for the photos. They suggested that this has been happening once a week - they are investigating but so far don't know who is responsible.

The Environment Agency is investigating possible pollution in the Mowbeck. (43846060)

The Journal has contacted the Environment Agency for comment.

A milky substance, believed to have come from the Mowbeck, was investigated by the Environment Agency in the River Witham last month.