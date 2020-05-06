A worker at a company near Grantham has voiced concerns that social distancing rules are being ignored.

The employee, who asked not to be named, works for Autocraft DrivetrainSolutions Ltd in Belton. He says colleagues at work have also raised concerns that because the rules are not being followed they are all at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The worker said: “The social distancing rules are being ignored by management. Lots of employees have raised concerns but the company says that they are following the guidelines.”