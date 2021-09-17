The paddling area in Wyndham Park, Grantham, was closed off earlier this week after a green residue appeared in the water.

Metal railings were put up on Wednesday (September 15) after the green substance was spotted in the River Witham near the white bridge.

The incident was reported to the Environment Agency and Anglian Water.

River Witham in Wyndham Park. (51274248)

Initial reports received from the Environment Agency stated that it was the residue from some harmless dye tracing work which had been washed down the river, however Anglian Water confirmed that they were not working in the area on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water added: "We investigated this yesterday (Wednesday) and our teams weren’t doing any work involving dye tracing in the area. We found this was nothing to do with Anglian Water."

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, says he wants answers.

He added: "This is another incident in a catalogue that stretches back over two years. Don’t know where it’s coming from, but somebody must know."

The railings have now been removed.

