Controversial plans for a coffee shop at an ‘accident hotspot’ near Grantham have been deferred.

An application for the new coffee shop with drive-thru, at the recently rebuilt Motor Fuel Limited petrol forecourt, at Toll Bar Service Station at Marston, was due to be discussed at South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The applicants say it will create around 11 new jobs and will add another 29 car parking spaces – including an electric charging bay.