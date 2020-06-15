Home   News   Article

Councillor raises concerns over plan for A1 coffee shop at 'accident hotspot'

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:53, 15 June 2020

Controversial plans for a coffee shop at an ‘accident hotspot’ near Grantham have been deferred.

An application for the new coffee shop with drive-thru, at the recently rebuilt Motor Fuel Limited petrol forecourt, at Toll Bar Service Station at Marston, was due to be discussed at South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The applicants say it will create around 11 new jobs and will add another 29 car parking spaces – including an electric charging bay.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE