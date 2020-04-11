A recycling firm has been criticised for allegedly not keeping to social distancing rules, but the company says it is doing everything it can to keep workers safe.

An employee of Environcom, on Spittlegate Level in Grantham, which recycles electrical equipment, claims that people showing symptoms are being allowed to work on site and social distancing rules, advised by the government, are not being adhered to.

The employee, who asked not to be named, said: “There are businesses still operating in the Grantham area that are putting staff at risk. I work at Environcom and one of the managers has been showing symptoms but is still working.

“There are staff with coughs walking around and it is not possible to keep the two metres apart on the fridge line or as you commute around the building.

“I’m not sure if the walkways are even two metres wide giving appropriate room to pass by someone, yet the company is still open.”

But Environcom has responded to say it is sticking to the guidelines and not putting its employees’ health at risk.

John Parsons, chief financial officer, told the Journal that all visitors to the site had been screened since March 23.

Mr Parsons said: “If any staff come to us with any concerns, it is logged and we will act on itin complying with government guidelines. We welcome any staff to come forward with concerns.

“We have installed perspex sheeting and put in barriers where social distancing has proved less effective.”

Mr Parsons saidabout 120 staff had been furloughed and 53 employees were still on site.

“We are obviously seeing a fall in the volumes of recycling we deal with,” he said. “Local authority sites have been closed and we are seeing an increase in fly-tipping around the county. We would ask people not to burn or dump their waste while local authority sites are closed. We still have a drop-off zone for domestic appliances if people cannot hang on to them.

“There is a marked-offbay in our car park for recyclables.”

