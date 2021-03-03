Concerns raised over traffic as councillors approve details of 480 homes planned for the edge of Grantham

Concerns over traffic congestion in Grantham have been voiced by councillors who have approved the details of a controversial 480-home estate on the edge of town.

Members of the planning committee on South Kesteven District Council approved the reserved matters for the estate which will be built by Larkfleet Homes on land between Belton Lane and Manthorpe Road, with access from Belton Lane and the existingLongcliffe Road on the Manthorpe estate.

The reserved matters include landscaping, layout and appearance, but members of the committee still wanted to voice their concerns over traffic congestion on Manthorpe Road and Belton Lane.

Details of the 480-home estate to be built between Belton Lane and Manthorpe Road, Grantham, have been approved. (44820562)

District ward councillor Ray Wootten said the views of councillors and residents had been ignored with around 1,000 people objecting to the original plan.

Coun Wootten said: "Before lockdown it was common to see traffic backed up from Brook Street in Grantham as far back as Belton village adding to the nearly 10,000 vehicles that use the A607 every day, including those travelling from Belton Lane in Great Gonerby."

Coun Wootten added: "The idea that traffic lights were going to be installed in Great Gonerby along with cycle lanes was good in theory, but that reminded me of Milton Keynes where you could cycle from one side of the city to the other without crossing a road. All very good in a purpose-built town but we are talking about Grantham, a market town which dates back severalcenturies.

"Traffic will be able to enter the Manthorpe estate from Belton Lane and use Longcliffe Road as a rat run."

Mark Mann, representing Larkfleet Homes, said: "Matters such as the traffic impact have already been considered and found to be acceptable."

Concerns were also raised over a lack of housing in the plan for the elderly and disabled.

Councillor Ian Stokes said: "The design of the estate is very 'samey'. The actual design of the buildings is very poor. Why are there no bungalows within the 480 residential units? Elderly residents need them and disabled persons."

A number of amendments had been made to the plan including a central square or "piazza" to replace a planned roundabout and the main roads through the estate will now be tree-lined.

Mr Mann told the committee there were a number of financial contributions being made by the applicant towards local services. They include a £3 million contribution towards the cost of a new school, a health contribution of £218,000, a cycleway improvements contribution of £250,000, bus service contribution of £300,000, affordable housing on site and provision of open space including parks, play areas, sports grounds, informal green space, allotments and a community orchard.