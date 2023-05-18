A concert will be held to raise money for a Ukrainian orphanage.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, will be hosting the Concert for Ukraine on Saturday, June 10, from 7pm.

The concert will raise money to buy sensory toys for severely disabled children in a Ukrainian orphanage.

Karen Marlor, one of the organisers behind the event, said: “There will be a variety of performers including our wonderful Ukrainian flute player and some salsa dancers.

“Donations will be accepted on the night and used to buy sensory toys for severely disabled children living in a Ukrainian orphanage.

The concert will raise money for a Ukrainian orphanage, which the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in Grantham, has already sent items to.

“We have partnered with this orphanage and have already been able to provide them with a microwave, kettle, clothes and toys, thanks to the generosity of many people.”

Anastasia, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Grantham, is the flute player who will be playing in the concert. She is now a music teacher in Grantham.

Kateryna Buchatskaya, who came to live in Grantham as a refugee, is now back in Ukraine helping those in need.

She remains in contact and connected to the Jubilee Church Life Centre in order for them to continue their help.

Drinks and Ukrainian honey cake will be on offer at the event.