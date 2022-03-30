A host of local talent will take to the stage on Saturday (April 2) in support of the people of Ukraine, including a teenager who has released a single dedicated to peace in the eastern European country.

Bujana Kopliku, 18, also known as Boo, will take to the stage in the Market Place in Grantham for the Concert for Ukraine.

She will be among other acts including Trevor Leeson, Terry Carey, JBK (John, Barry and Kevin from Premier Cru), Paula Burrows and Dunne and Rusted.

The acts will also include the International Seniors Club which features singers from Poland and the Ukraine led by Krystyna Waszkiewicz who will sing songs from those countries.

Teenager Boo will sing her own highly-rated composition 'A Song for Ukraine'. She also recently dedicated her single 'Don't Give Up' to the conflict in Ukraine, and is raising funds through sales made from the track on iTunes and Amazon Music. Since its release, the single has been played on BBC Introducing, and won Track of the Week.

The Rotary Club of Grantham is organising the concert and says it hopes it will be well attended to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Donations given on the day will be used to buy much needed medical supplies through the National Disasters Emergency Committee.

The programme for the concert, which takes place between 9am and 2pm, is: