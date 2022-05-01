Three concerts will be taking place in South Kesteven for the 2022 Music in Quiet Places season.

South Kesteven District Council has announced that The Echea Quartet, harpist Eleanor Turner and The Mellstock band, will perform during May, June and July, each on a Thursday at 7.30pm.

Each of the selected venues are churches, where there will be unreserved seating and refreshments available during the intervals.

Mellstock Band (56373901)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "The Music In Quiet Places series of concerts is traditionally one of the SKDC's most popular annual promotions and after a break due to the pandemic, we are all delighted for its return.

"There is still time to catch any or all three of this summer's events in some of the district's historic and atmospheric churches.

"We are truly grateful to the church staff and congregations of the venues, as without their support these events could not take place."

Eleanor Turner (56373896)

She added: "I know our hard-working arts centre teams are looking forward to welcoming visitors in person to this year’s events."

The Echea Quartet will be performing at All Saints Church, Westborough on Thursday, May 19, followed by Eleanor Turner at St Andrew's Church, West Deeping on Thursday, June 16.

The final concert will feature The Mellstock Band at Bourne Abbey Church, Bourne on Thursday, July 14.

Echea Quartet (56373883)

More information on tickets can be found at www.stamfordartscentre.com or by calling 01780 763 203