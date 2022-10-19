A charity fundraiser will hold a music event in December in tribute to his wife who died last year.

Mick Eldred has organised the event, A Tribute to Dawn, to be held at Grantham Railway Club on Saturday, December 10, in memory of his wife.

The show will feature Nottinghamshire singing duo The High Notes and popular comedy vocalist Garry Desmond.

Dawn Eldred (60092553)

The show is a tribute to Dawn Eldred who died, aged 61, on December 25 last year in St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital.

The show is a fundraiser in support of the hospice which looked after Dawn before she died.

Mick was married to Dawn for 43 years. He runs local charity Lincolnshire Fire Aid which Dawn helped to organise and which raises money from events for charities including the Fire Fighters Charity.

At Dawn’s funeral in January, firefighters paid tribute to her when two fire engines from the Grantham station joined the funeral procession on Harlaxton Road as it made its way to Grantham Crematorium for the service.

More than 300 people attended the funeral. Mick said: “That just goes to show what she has done in the town.”

Mick added: “She was very well known in the town. She helped out with Fire Aid and other charities. She would do anything for anybody. She was that kind of person.”

Dawn worked at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home in Grantham for about 15 years and raised money for the home and other causes.

The evening’s entertainment in December will also include a raffle auction and hot food will be available.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £10.

For tickets contact Kelly Meadows on 07980 392493, Mick Eldred on 07851 774562, Jeff Dixon on 07729 512348 or Steve Meadows on 07836 761231