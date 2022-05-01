A concert to support Grantham Twinning Association and mark its 40th anniversary will take place towards the end of May.

Rock into 2022 will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Friday, May 27, at 7.30pm.

The event was due to take place last year to mark the association's 40th year, but had to be postponed due to Covid.

The concert will feature local artists Dunne & Rusted, Evonne Rivers, Terry Carey and Premier Crue.

Dennis Hannant, chairman of Grantham Twinning Association, said that visitors from Grantham's twin town of Sankt Augustin would be coming over on a visit from June 16 to 21. A programme of events has been organised including a trip to Robert Holland's miniature railway, a cruise on Rutland Water, and trips to a brewery and museum in Oakham.

A 40th anniversary party will take place during the trip at Belton Park Golf Club.

Mr Hannant said: "We are a very good group to belong to. It would be good to get some new members in. It would be great to have some groups join us such as Scout groups or football teams who would like to go out to Germany as well.

"When I joined the association 20 years ago we used to take music groups with us and they would be hosted by families out there, but unfortunately that has all gone.

"It would be great to still have those kinds of links post-Brexit. We do not want to drift away and lose those friendships."

Tickets for the concert cost £16 (concessions £14) and are available from the Guidhall box office on 01476 506518 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com

To contact the twinning association and find out more details, go to www.facebook.com/GranthamTwinning/