A concert will be held in memory of a "thoughtful and generous girl" to raise money for a mental health charity.

The Guildhall Arts Centre will host A Night for YoungMinds in memory of Evelyn Gibson, who died on April 15, 2022, aged 15.

Her family has set up Evelyn's Butterfly Effect in her memory, which aims to spread kindness all over the world.

Evelyn's mother Jenni described her as "the most beautiful human you could ever meet, both inside and out". (56140857)

Evelyn's mother Jenni Swift described her daughter as "an incredibly kind, thoughtful and generous girl".

"She was funny, with a dry sense of humour," said Jenni. "Evelyn was always thinking of others. She was conscientious and had a strong moral compass, always wanting to do the 'right thing'."

The concert, which takes place on Saturday March 25, will feature GRAB (Grantham's Big Band) and raise money for YoungMinds, a mental health charity for children and young people.

The evening, starting from 7pm, will feature music, dancing and cake.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased at: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/a-night-for-young-minds-evelyns-butterfly-effect

They can also be bought from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office.

Evelyn's Butterfly Effect has reached New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands, as her family encourage random acts of kindness in her memory.

Jenni said: "We loved the idea of a ripple effect of Evelyn's kindness, spreading far and wide."