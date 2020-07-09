Concrete bridge beams lifted into place on A1 for vital part of Grantham southern relief road

The first set of bridge beams have been lifted into place over the west side of the A1, forming a vital part of the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “This is big milestone for the relief road, since it signifies the progress we’re making on one of the most complicated parts of the project. Now that all 16 of these beams are in place on the western side, Galliford Try will make a start building the first half of the bridge deck over top of them.

“Once the team has finished the first half of the new A1 bridge, traffic will be diverted onto it as work on the eastern side begins – including lifting 13 more beams into place.”