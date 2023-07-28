A conference will be held to raise understanding about dementia.

Able Training Support will be holding the conference on Wednesday, August 30, at the Able Meeting Rooms, in Hollis Road, Grantham.

The free event is for anyone who would like to understand dementia better and also how to engage and support those living with the condition.

A Google Street view of the Able Meeting Rooms, in Hollis Road, Grantham.

Andy Baker, managing director and head trainer of Able Training, said: “We wanted to offer this opportunity to those in Grantham and the local area as we are passionate about this subject and want to raise awareness and understanding.

“We hope lots of local companies and individuals come and support the day as we know anyone who attends will gain something from the talks and the dementia bus.”

There will be three 45 minute talks.

These will include ‘Dementia and the brain’ with Nadine Sutton, lead external trainer of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The second will be ‘Activities and Dementia’ with Meghan Earle, Alzheimer’s Society external trainer and singing therapist.

The last will be ‘Responding to distressed behaviour’ with Andy Baker.

Tickets are limited for each session and are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/understanding-dementia-day-tickets-670810220427?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Tickets are limited to two per session per company.