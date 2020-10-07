Confirmed cases of Covid-19 increase by 15 in South Kesteven

There have been another 61 cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire on Wednesday including 15 more cases in South Kesteven.

The total number of cases confirmed in South Kesteven is now 676 with a total of 3,765 cases in Lincolnshire.

NHS figures showed no further deaths in hospitals across the region today.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

However, the government’s death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed one new death for Lincolnshire.

There were 820 cases in September, a 400% increase on August numbers.

Nationally, cases increased by 14,162 to 544,275 while deaths increased by 70 to 42,515.