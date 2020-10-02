A secondary school in Grantham has at least one confirmed case of coronavirus.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that there is a case at Kesteven and Grantham Girls School.

The school in Sandon Road remains open and is taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. (40968432)

It is the latest school in the area to be hit by Covid.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 29 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

The Grantham Journal have contacted the school for comment.

