A secondary school in Grantham has at least one confirmed case of coronavirus.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that there is a case at Walton Academy.

The local authority said the school remains open and is taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 47 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary."

The Grantham Journal has contacted the school for comment.

Walton Academy is the latest school in the area to be hit by Covid.