A village primary school near Grantham has at least one confirmed case of coronavirus.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that there is a case at Barrowby Primary School.

The local authority said the school remains open and is taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of this morning (October 5) Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 33 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.".

The Grantham Journal has contacted the school for comment.

Barrowby Primary School is the latest school in the area to be hit by Covid.

King's School, Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Cliffedale Primary School , Bluecoat Meres Academy , Ancaster Primary School, Barkston and Syston Primary School, Cranwell Primary School and KGGS are just some of those which have been forced to send pupils home or close due to the coronavirus.

