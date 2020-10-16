A village secondary school near Grantham has at least one confirmed case of coronavirus.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that there is a case at Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen.

The local authority said the school remains open and is taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen. Photo: Google (40922879)

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 64 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary."

The Journal have contacted the school for a statement.