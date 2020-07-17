'Confusion over walk-in services at urgent treatment centre in Grantham'
Published: 17:01, 17 July 2020
| Updated: 17:04, 17 July 2020
Campaigners say Grantham people are being sent to A&E at Lincoln when they should have been sent to the new urgent treatment centre (UTC) in town.
Is Anyone Listening? Lincolnshire NHS campaign group has sent a letter highlighting the problems to health bosses and Grantham MP Gareth Davies.
Nicky Griffiths, of the group, says 75 members and residents have also signed the letter.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorGraham Newton
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)