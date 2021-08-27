Drivers on the A1 faced severe delays due to traffic congestion between Stamford and Grantham this afternoon (Friday).

Highways England reported delays of 40 minutes on the A1 southbound between the A607 and the junction with the A151 (Colsterworth services).

Meanwhile, the AA are reporting delays of four minutes and increasing on the A1 northbound between Elton Road and Townsend Road (Wittering turn-off, with traffic slowed to an average speed of 25mph.