Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Motorists face severe delays on A1 between Stamford and Grantham

By Chris Harby
-
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:33, 27 August 2021
 | Updated: 15:34, 27 August 2021

Drivers on the A1 faced severe delays due to traffic congestion between Stamford and Grantham this afternoon (Friday).

Highways England reported delays of 40 minutes on the A1 southbound between the A607 and the junction with the A151 (Colsterworth services).

Meanwhile, the AA are reporting delays of four minutes and increasing on the A1 northbound between Elton Road and Townsend Road (Wittering turn-off, with traffic slowed to an average speed of 25mph.

Delays are affecting a large stretch of the A1. Photo: Highways England
Delays are affecting a large stretch of the A1. Photo: Highways England
Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Chris Harby
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE