Lincolnshire Trading Standards is investigating reports of a company touting for tarmacking business by claiming to work for the county's highways team.

The conmen are offering to resurface private roads and fill potholes.

Sally Gray, senior trading standards officer, said they had been made aware of a company allegedly misleading people into believing they are from Lincolnshire County Council's highways team.

Two legitimate members of Lincolnshire County Council highways team repairing potholes. They would never 'cold call' to tout for work.

“These scammers are claiming to be working on the roads nearby, and will have tarmac left over," she said.

"Once the work has been done, the individuals are then left with a huge, unexpected bill.

"Residents should take care to research any company before agreeing to contract them for any work.

"In this case, especially if they are responsible for a community facility – such as a local sports club – or a town or parish council in the south of the county, because these seem to be the main targets."

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said their staff and contractors would never approach someone out of the blue and offer to do work for them.

"If you are ever unsure whether someone is working on behalf of the highways team, contact the council on 01522 552222 to confirm before agreeing to anything," she added.

If you think a business has broken the law or acted unfairly, report them to Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice Consumer Service.

Visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk or call the consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.