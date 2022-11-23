Two candidates for the by-election in Toller Ward on Thursday, December 15, have been announced.

Murray Turner (Liberal Democrats) and Tony Vaughan (Conservative Party) are standing in the election for the seat on South Kesteven District Council which covers the Folkingham, Billingborough and Horbling area.

The by-election is being held following the resignation of ward councillor Jan Hansen from the seat after he claimed there was a 'culture of bullying and intimidation' at the council.

Those wishing to vote must be registered in order to take part. Voters can register online before the deadline at 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 29, at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Those unable to vote at their local polling station can instead vote by post or by proxy.

The deadline to apply by postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, November 30, whilst the deadline to apply via proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, December 7. Visit https://bit.ly/3go86DL to find out more.

Further details of the by-election, as well as timetable and local polling station information can be found via the SKDC website at: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections.

For additional help and guidance, contact the elections team on 01476 406080 or email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk.