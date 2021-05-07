The leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, has gained a seat on Lincolnshire County Council.

In the first set of results to be announced, deputy returning officer Karen Bradford declared that it was the Conservative candidate who had the majority in Stamford East with 1,227 votes.

Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) gained 894 votes and Chris Burke (Lab) with 493 votes.

Coun Cooke said: "I'm hugely thrilled and delighted to be elected. I'm looking forward to representing Stamford East at Lincolnshire County Council."

Coun Cooke pledged to ensure Stamford receives its fair share of funding from the county council, to ensure better capacity at local GP centres and to work with community groups, charities, residents and local businesses to ensure that everyone's interests are looked after.